Saibal Das' Hampi: The Rituals of Time traces the ruins beyond iconic monuments

His emotional connection with the site began years before he saw Hampi. As a teen, he had read a Bengali novel, Tungabhadrar Teere (1959) by Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay, a love story set on the river he would one day photograph. That sense of romance lingered in his frames, softening the hardest granite. Nature itself often intervened at the right moment. “There is a panoramic Bhima Dwara, where a cloud was passing and the one from Hemakuta Hill with a black rain cloud above the monument. Those two images feel closest to me,” he shares.



Another influence deepened his way of looking at Hampi. Das had long admired photographer Prabuddha Dasgupta, but encountering the latter’s work changed something fundamental. The starkness, the restraint, the way the late photographer allowed space and silence to speak felt uncannily close to how Das himself was beginning to look at the landscape. “When I looked at his work, it opened my eyes. Some of my pictures were influenced by Prabuddha. When I saw his pictures, I realised I was looking at things the same way he did,” he shares. If there is a single thread

that binds the book, it is devotion – to texture, to patterns, to silence and to myth. Above all, devotion to a place that kept calling Das back. Or as he puts it, in his own gentle way, “My love letter to Hampi lives in a few frames. Those moments feel deeply mine.”