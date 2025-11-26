Three out of 3k cyber crime cases involve kids: Experts

BENGALURU: Revealing alarming figures involving children in cyber crimes, Shivarathna S, inspector of Cyber Crime, Karnataka State Police Training School, Channapatna, said, “In a month, when we register 3,000 cases of cyber crime, it involves at least three children either as victims or accused.”

At a panel discussion -- The Circle of Safety -- organised by Parihar of Bengaluru City Police on on Tuesday, she said, “While these children unknowingly become victims or accused in cyber crime, we have noticed a wide gap in spreading awareness among children by educational institutions and parents at home.

There is no awareness about online safety among children. Restricting children from using mobile phone or social media will not help, parents and teachers must tell the adverse impact it will have on them. Just like the CBSE board has been creating awareness about sugar consumption and its impact among children, it is high time that they take some serious steps to create awareness about online safety, IT Act, Juvenile Justice Act 2015, POCSO Act 2012.”

Citing some cases, she said, “In the recent past, there is an increase in the number of cases where children become victims to cyber bullying or they are accused because they are not aware that it is an offence. There are cases of cyber stalking, morphing videos especially of female students and sharing pornographic content on various social media groups.”