Tunnel road may cost Rs 70Kcr, civil society groups to oppose

BENGALURU: Save Bengaluru Committee, a civil society group, lashed out at the State government for pushing the controversial twin tunnel project that costs Rs 42,000 crore.

The members claim the overall estimation for the North-South and East-West project is likely to reach over Rs 70,000 crore. The members urged the government to invest the same amount on a mass transit system like Metro Rail or Bangalore Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC).

They also criticized the BJP for not coming on to the streets against the project, and stated that BJP’s double standards stand exposed as its central leadership is not doing enough to stop the project, and state leaders are taking a soft approach to the issue.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Shashikumar G, convener, Save Bangalore Committee, said the project is unscientific. As per the report, only 1,800 car passengers can be accommodated, as against 69,000 passengers on a Metro and 1.75 lakh passengers in BMTC buses. “The project is not only a waste of money but also impacts the environment,” said Shashikumar.

He added that a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) called Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-Smile) has been created that will execute the project and raise a loan of Rs 9,303 crore for the project, and Rs 10,619 crore will have to be pumped in by the agency, and it will be allowed to toll the stretch for the next 40 years. “The project, which is now shown as Rs 42,000 crore, may be estimated at Rs 70,000 crore later, and this will be a burden. Instead, the amount should be used for Metro and BMTC,” he said.