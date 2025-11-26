Two sub-inspectors and five others held in Davangere for robbing gold

Vishwanath went to Karwar, but returned to Davanagere later on Monday to file a complaint at the KTJ Nagar police station. A case was registered and an investigation was conducted. PSIs Malappa Chippalakatti and Praveen Kumar were arrested.

Two jewellers from Davanagere, Satish Revankar from Vinayak Nagar and Nagaraj Revankar from Sirsi, were arrested on charges of providing information and aiding in the theft. Three others arrested, Dundappa Channappa Sampagavi, Nagesh Mallappa Malagol and Namadev, are said to be accomplices of the sub-inspectors.

The police also seized the car and a fake pistol used in the crime. Eastern Zone IGP Dr Ravikanthe Gowda told TNIE, “The accused were arrested late Monday night and taken into custody. An FIR has been registered at the KTJ Nagar police station and the accused will be produced before court.”

SP Uma Prashant said, “Four people, including two PSIs, were arrested Monday night and interrogated in the case. On Tuesday, three more people were arrested, taking the total to seven. A DySP will conduct an impartial investigation into the case.”

Two constables from JP Nagar police station were arrested by the police for allegedly extorting Rs 10,300 from a couple. The constables, Basavaraj and Gurudutt were suspended. On November 1, a couple was sitting in a car near the BSNL office compound in JP Nagar. The two constables, who were on patrol, approached the couple, questioned them, and asked them to come to the police station.

However, without taking them to the station, the constables midway demanded Rs 40,000 from them, threatening to book a case and seize the car if they refused. After requests, they agreed to take Rs. 10,300 and let them free, police said. The couple later filed a complaint at the JP Nagar police station. This is the third case in one week where policemen were arrested. While a constable attached to Govindapura station was arrested for his alleged involvement in the daylight robbery of Rs 7.11 crore, a police constable attached to the Kolar district police was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a private company CEO.