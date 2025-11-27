19-year-old hacked to death on Mysuru street; raises concerns over escalating street crimes

MYSURU: A shocking murder was reported early Wednesday morning at Shantinagar where a 19-year-old youth was brutally killed in full public view.

The incident, captured on CCTV, has raised serious questions about escalating street crimes in the city. The victim has been identified as Syed Sufiyan, who had reportedly stepped out with a friend for tea when the attack occurred. According to police sources, the assailants, believed to be his own friends and addicted to ganja , got into a fight.

The CCTV footage shows the youth being chased, pinned down and stabbed repeatedly with a knife on the road around at 5.40 am. The attackers are seen targeting his chest and back while Sufiyan pleads for help. Shockingly, not a single passerby intervened or attempted to assist him even as he lay bleeding and struggling on the street.

Sufiyan, soaked in blood and calling out for help, succumbed to his injuries after several minutes. The Udayagiri police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused. Preliminary investigations suggest a brawl between intoxicated friends spiralled into murder.

The family members of the victim alleged that ganja, solution and other narcotic substances were easily available for the youngsters in the region which has made the youngsters to be involved in such crimes and claimed such youths are behind the killing.