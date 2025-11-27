Bengaluru doctors detect new gene variant affecting brain growth

BENGALURU: A team of doctors in Bengaluru has identified a previously unknown KDM6B gene variant in a 10-year-old boy struggling with autism and developmental delays. The child, who also had Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) traits, behavioural difficulties, toe-walking and speech delay, had been receiving therapies for years with little improvement, prompting his parents to seek further evaluation.

The boy underwent Whole Exome Sequencing– a genetic test that examines all key parts of a person’s DNA to detect changes that may cause the disease.

The test revealed a new mutation linked to Stolerman neurodevelopmental syndrome, a rare condition caused by defects in the KDM6B gene. This mutation had not been reported in any previous cases, adding to the known genetic causes of autism-related disorders.

Routine tests such as MRI and metabolic screening did not explain the child’s difficulties. An electroencephalogram (EEG) procedure revealed an unusual brain activity but no seizures, which led doctors to probe deeper using genetic testing. The analysis found a novel nonsense variant (c.4389G>A; p.Trp1463Ter) that is predicted to affect the KDM6B protein, important for normal brain growth.

Dr Vykunta Raju KN, a pediatric neurologist at Bangalore Child Neurology and Rehabilitation Centre, said the case highlights the importance of genetics in complex developmental conditions.