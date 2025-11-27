Bengaluru interior designer arrested for sexually harassing ex-boss’s wife

BENGALURU: An interior designer was arrested by the RR Nagar police for sexually harassing his former boss’s wife. The accused had sent the picture of his private parts to the 33-year-old complainant. He is also accused of sending obnoxious and vulgar message.

The victim, a resident of BEML Layout had filed the complaint on Sunday with digital evidence. The accused is Ravi. The victim stated that she along with her family were earlier staying in Nagarabhavi 2nd stage.

Her husband runs an interior design office. Six years ago, a friend of the victim’s husband had introduced Ravi to the latter. After offering him a job, he was also provided accommodation. Due to his alleged inappropriate behaviour towards her, the accused was removed from the job. He then started stalking her. In 2023, after selling their Nagarabhavi residence, the family moved to BEML Layout.

The accused after a few months messaged the complainant’s husband seeking forgiveness. On the pretext of seeing her children, he started going to her house again.

“The accused is said to have harassed her repeatedly. He is said to have sent her a message accusing her of ill treating him. The complainant’s husband warned him not to send such messages. He then started sending her vulgar messages that were sexual in nature from his Instagram and Facebook. On Sunday, he had sent the picture of his private part to her WhatsApp and called her twice,” said an officer.

A case of sexual harassment, stalking, insulting the modesty of a woman and transmitting sexually explicit material in electronic form has been registered against the accused.