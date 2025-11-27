Bengaluru police arrest man for allegedly cheating farmers

BENGALURU: The Chikkajala police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly cheating farmers by renting their tractors and later selling them off. The police have recovered 17 tractors and trailers worth around Rs 70 lakh.

The accused Devaraj P, a private bus driver and resident of Ditturhalli in Chikkaballapura. Devaraj had taken tractors and trailers from several farmers in Chikkajala on the pretext of paying monthly rent.

For some months, the farmers had been receiving payments. However, over the past five months, he stopped paying the rent and failed to return the vehicles on time as well. He sold all the vehicles to buyers in Andhra Pradesh and other places at low prices.

The incident came to light after Basavaraju, a farmer from Chikkajala who had been cheated along with others, filed a complaint with the police last month.