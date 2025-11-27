Draft voters list for Karnataka Council polls out, final by December 30

BENGALURU: Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru Division, Aditya Amlan Biswas, on Wednesday, announced the draft voters’ list for Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency and Karnataka South-East Graduates’ Constituency of the Karnataka State Legislative Council. As per Biswas, there are 21,491 voters in Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency and 1,51,374 voters in Karnataka South-East Graduates’ Constituency as on November 25, 2025. The final list of voters will be published by December 30.

According to the regional commissioner, as per the Election Commission of India, from November 25, 2025, to December 10, 2025, the voters and political parties can file objections and claims before assistant revenue officers, and by December 25, 2025, the objections and claims will be disposed of.

“The final list will be released by December 30, 2025. Adding eligible voters to the list will be a continuous process till the last day of nomination of candidates for the Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency comprising Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and Bengaluru South (Ramanagara) for the Karnataka upper house,” said the regional commissioner.

The region commissioner said, in 2020, there were 21,965 voters for the Bengaluru Teachers segment, and for Karnataka South-East Graduates’ Constituencies, there were 1,09,127 voters. The Karnataka South-East Graduates’ Constituencies comprise Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, and Kolar.