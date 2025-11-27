GBA chief commissioner directs officials to develop areas under flyovers with CSR funds

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed officials to develop certain areas under the flyover spaces within the East City Corporation limits through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

During his inspection of various locations under the Bengaluru East City Corporation, he stated that beautification work has already been carried out under the flyover at Iblur Junction. He instructed that similar CSR-based development be taken up at other flyovers as well.

He emphasised maintaining cleanliness below flyovers. At the Carmelaram flyover, L&T has made designs based on the chessboard model under CSR. He directed officials to explore similar innovative designs at other locations.

“To ease traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road, the Corporation has already implemented three Entry and Exit points enabling vehicles to move from the main road to the service road. The remaining points must be implemented by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited,” Rao said and instructed officials to coordinate with BMRCL and complete the pending Entry-Exit connections.