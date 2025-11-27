GBA chief commissioner directs officials to develop areas under flyovers with CSR funds

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed officials to develop certain areas under the flyover spaces within the East City Corporation limits through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.
During his inspection of various locations under the Bengaluru East City Corporation, he stated that beautification work has already been carried out under the flyover at Iblur Junction. He instructed that similar CSR-based development be taken up at other flyovers as well.
He emphasised maintaining cleanliness below flyovers. At the Carmelaram flyover, L&T has made designs based on the chessboard model under CSR. He directed officials to explore similar innovative designs at other locations.
“To ease traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road, the Corporation has already implemented three Entry and Exit points enabling vehicles to move from the main road to the service road. The remaining points must be implemented by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited,” Rao said and instructed officials to coordinate with BMRCL and complete the pending Entry-Exit connections.
At Kaikondrahalli on Sarjapur Road, the median island requires development. Where Transferable Development Rights (TDR) issues exist, they should be resolved and the service road must be upgraded. Unauthorised structures should be identified and removed. Asphalt work is progressing near Wipro on Sarjapur Road. Merging the drain constructed by Wipro with the city corporation drain will help prevent flooding during rains. Necessary measures should be taken, and the side-drain works along the road must be completed at the earliest, he said.
At State Highway-45 Varthur-Gunjur Main Road near New Horizon College, six acres of forest land is required for constructing a new road, which will significantly ease traffic congestion in the area. He instructed officials to take steps to acquire this land and proceed with road construction.
On Gunjur-Panathur Road, Rao informed that asphalting has been completed except for a 180-meter stretch that lies over a stormwater drain. This portion has not been asphalted. He directed officials to verify the road alignment as per the approved plan and proceed with road construction, including footpath development.