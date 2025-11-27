Karnataka HC directs state cricket cssociation to produce video of nomination papers scrutiny

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the electoral officer not to announce the list of eligible candidates for the post of president at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and also not to name the candidate who withdrew the nomination from the post.

The court was hearing a petition filed by KN Shanth Kumar, whose nomination papers for the KSCA president’s post was rejected by the electoral officer over alleged non-payment of arrears of Rs 200 that was to be paid within the stipulated time by the sports club he is representing. The court directed the electoral officer or KSCA to produce the video recording of the scrutiny proceedings and a time-stamped printout to ascertain whether the arrears were paid before the scrutiny of nomination papers as claimed by the petitioner.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order, adjourning the hearing to Thursday. Till the video recordings are produced, the electoral officer should not announce the list of eligible candidates for the president’s post, and also the name of the candidate who withdrew from the election to the president’s post, the court said.

It said the order was passed to ascertain two simple facts -- whether the institution member (the sports club represented by Kumar) has paid the arrears prior to the scrutiny of nomination papers and rejection of the nomination of the petitioner and whether it was brought to the notice of the electoral officer.