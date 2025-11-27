Man assaulting women nabbed red-handed in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A miscreant who was on a spree of sexually abusing women working in factories in and around the Attibele area was caught red-handed when he tried to abuse an 18-year-old girl at her house on Monday.

The accused has been identified as N Vijay, in his early thirties, residing in Iggaluru. The modus operandi of the accused was to go late at night to the victims' house and target them when they were asleep. The accused used to use tools to open the door and abuse the women found inside. Police said that many of the victims were from other states, and they preferred not to report the incident to the police.

The complainant, along with her parents and siblings, is working in a plastic godown. They were staying in the accommodation provided by their employer. After having dinner when all of them were sleeping, the complainant saw a stranger entering their house. When she screamed, her mother caught hold of him. Then they brought the matter to the notice of their owner, who rushed to the spot along with others. The police later took the accused into custody.

“Two months back, the accused had sexually abused another 18-year-old woman who stays next to the complainant’s house. The statements of the previous victim are also being recorded. We suspect that he must have sexually abused a few more women. We have spread the message to approach us in case of any such incidents,” said an officer.

A case of sexual harassment, outraging the modesty of a woman and assault or use of criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe has been registered against the accused.