Thankful, Tummy-full: Expats in B'luru share memories of Thanksgiving

Known as a city that absorbs cultures as easily as it absorbs itself into people, Bengaluru welcomes borrowed traditions just as naturally as it welcomes people from across the world who seek a slice of home, and Thanksgiving is no different. Hence, for many expats in the city, the last Thursday of November remains a special day, shaped by nostalgia, longing and a little improvisation. In many homes, cafes, and other corners, the American table and Thanksgiving spread are recreated alongside people holding on to the essence of gratitude and familiarity, even when they are oceans away from home.

US-born Kevin Konecky, vice-president and head of battery engineering at Spiro, an electric vehicle company, is grateful for the city’s accommodating nature, as he says, “Living overseas gives a different perspective on being thankful. I’m very thankful for my supportive Indian girlfriend, co-workers, Indian friends and global expat community here in Bengaluru. I’ve received so much help and support from local Indians and the global community in Bengaluru. It reminds me how people from such diverse backgrounds can come together and celebrate.”