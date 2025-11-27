Wipro, IISc join hands for AI research

BENGALURU: Wipro on Wednesday announced that it will collaborate with the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID) of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to conduct research on agentic AI, embodied AI, quantum AI and quantum safe solutions.

According to a statement, the aim is “to help enterprises build more secure, adaptive and autonomous digital operations.” The collaboration is also expected to aid towards “future 6G environments”.

Wipro and IISc will establish a joint research programme that focuses on quantum computing, advanced AI models, secure digital infrastructure and more. The programme will bring together senior faculty, researchers and scientists from IISc, along with engineers, architects and technologists from Wipro.