11-day Cubbon Park flower show to rival Lalbagh

BENGALURU: Cubbon Park is hosting a 11-day flower show from Thursday. Numerous installations made with flowers and fruit have been set up near the Chamarajendra Wadiyar statue at the park. Admission for adults and children is priced at Rs 30 and Rs 10, respectively, while entry is free for schoolchildren coming in uniforms and with valid ID cards.

On Thursday, several schoolchildren, chauffeured by their teachers, attended the inauguration and were serenaded by live music. Besides flower arrangements, including Ikebana, multiple stalls have been set up displaying a variety of art. Defence instruments are also on display, contributed by the Madras Engineer Group and Centre and the Parachute Regiment Training Centre.

Key attractions include an elephant created with fruits and vegetables, two elephants made with flowers and leaves, dolphins made of flowers, a flower chariot, and more. On Thursday, several children were engaged in a drawing competition as well, which Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh, who inaugurated the show, commended.

Rajneesh was especially concerned about the organic matter on display, and insisted that they be recycled. “Please recycle the organic waste. It should not end up in dustbins,” she said.

“The horticulture department is organising the flower exhibition especially for children. Everyone should learn and follow a necessary lesson from this flower exhibition: if our lifestyle is conducted naturally, it is good for everyone. I urge everyone to visit this exhibition,” Rajneesh said.