BWSSB defaulters get three months to pay dues without interest

BENGALURU: The cabinet of Thursday approved a one-time settlement scheme for BWSSB water bill defaulters, both domestic and commercial, giving them three months to pay their dues without penalty or interest.

A total of Rs 701 crore is outstanding, including a principal amount of Rs 439 crore. “We will give them three months to pay, and a detailed order will be issued,” Law Minister H K Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Patil said the cabinet decided to relax the Bangalore Water Supply Regulations 1965 and allow water bill defaulters to pay their dues without penalty or interest. He also said dues in government departments will be worked out and settled.

According to the minister, as on February 2025, the due amount from all BWSSB defaulters was Rs 701.71 crore, including Rs 439 crore principal and Rs 262.68 crore interest. “The one-time settlement will help BWSSB generate revenue. At the same time, public will get a concession as the interest has been waived off,’’ he said.

The cabinet also approved the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited taking up the operation and maintenance of landfill sites in Greater Bengaluru Authority limits at an estimated of Rs 100 crore.