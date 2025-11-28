Man dies by suicide inside HAL staff quarters

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old man has died by suicide inside the staff quarters of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday.

The incident came to light around 9 am after someone saw the victim’s naked body hanging from the ceiling. The victim was identified as B Manjunath, a native of Bidadi. He was a bachelor. He was residing in quarters number FA 244.

“The victim was working on a contract basis. His present employment status is being checked. A death note purportedly written by him, which was found in the quarters, states that nobody is responsible for his death. The victim has also sought apologies from his family members.

He was found naked,” said an officer. His sister and brother-in-law were informed about the death. “We are checking the exact reasons behind the death. We suspect that it could be work-related.

Through local intelligence we found out that he had been terminated recently which needs to be verified,” the officer said.The HAL police have registered a case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)