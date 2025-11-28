Rs 1.17cr stolen from land developer’s upscale flat in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A land developer has filed a complaint saying that Rs 1.17 crore in cash was stolen from his flat in an upscale residential apartment complex in Electronics City police station limits.

The main door to the complainant’s house is equipped with password/fingerprint security features, and the door opens if either of the two features is used. The unidentified accused, who was aware of the security features, gained entry to the house and took away the bags containing the cash. The incident came to light when the developer, ES Reddy (40), went to pick up the cash bags to register a property in Sarjapur. A neighbour who reportedly vacated his flat recently, is the prime suspect.

Reddy, who resides in Celebrity Paradise Apartment in Dodda Thoguru, filed a complaint on Tuesday, stating he had last seen the cash on

August 4, 2025. He had kept the cash in a cupboard after collecting it from relatives, as he was constructing two apartment complexes near Sarjapura-Sompura Gate.

“The accused is said to have entered the flat when the complainant’s wife had gone to the temple. The complainant’s 19-year-old son resides in Yelahanka, where he is studying at a private university. The neighbour under suspicion had been staying here for the last six years and had told Reddy he would vacate the flat by the end of November and move to Domlur. However, he vacated the house much earlier, following which he is under suspicion. Someone known to the family is behind the theft,” said an officer.

A case of theft was registered and investigations are on.