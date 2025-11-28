Stray dogs from govt premises to be shifted to shelters

BENGALURU: “In accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court, the five city corporations under the GBA have issued notices to various departments and organisations to provide details regarding street dogs living on their premises,” GBA chief commissioner Maheshwar Rao said.

After obtaining information from them, the street dogs will be shifted to shelters, he said.

Stating that the Supreme Court has directed all city corporations to take action as per its orders and submit an affidavit on compliance within eight weeks, Rao said the civic bodies in Bengaluru have identified various departments and institutions in their limits to seek information on stray dogs living on their premises.

He said notices have been issued to government and private educational institutions, coaching centres, government and private hospitals and health centres, sports complexes and stadiums, bus stands and depots, railway stations and other establishments, directing them to provide information on stray dogs.

To prevent the strays from entering their premises, the institutions and organisations have been directed to build compound walls or erect fences around them, the chief commissioner said.

“Institutions must appoint a nodal officer to coordinate with officials of the city corporations with regard to prevention of stray dogs’ re-entry, waste management, and maintenance of cleanliness. The name and contact number of the nodal officer must be displayed on the premises of the institution and shared with the jurisdictional civic body,” Rao said.

Managements of sports complexes and stadiums must deploy security personnel 24x7 to prevent the entry of stray dogs into their premises. Institutions which have not received notices should voluntarily submit the information sought, he said.

The corporations have shared an online link with the institutions to submit details regarding stray dogs.