Techie dies as ambulance gets stuck in underpass in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An ambulance getting stuck in an unscientifically designed underpass resulted in the death of a 35-year-old software engineer. The victim, who sustained severe head injuries, had to be taken in a car to the ambulance, but by the time he was brought to the hospital, he had succumbed. The incident happened near Judicial Layout in Yelahanka around 10.30 pm on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Anand, a resident of Attur Layout, hailed from Chintamani in Chikkaballapura district. He was working in a company in Manyata Tech Park. Anand was returning home with his friend on a bike. Near Judicial Layout, the duo fell after the bike skidded and Anand hit his head on a roadside pole, sustaining severe injuries.

Passersby immediately called an ambulance which was unable to reach the spot as it could not pass through the railway underpass. Anand was then taken to the ambulance in a car and shifted to the Yelahanka government hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police said Anand may have died due to the delay in getting the treatment during the golden hour. Anand was married two years back and had become a father recently.

HM Venkatesh, a resident of Yelahanka, said the ambulance came on time. “But due to the unscientific railway underpass, the ambulance was unable to come near the victim. The injured was then shifted in a car till the ambulance.”

The Yelahanka Traffic police have registered a case.