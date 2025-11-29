16 officials booked for fake land records case in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Anekal Tahsildar Neelabai Lamani had an FIR registered against 16 government officials for allegedly creating fake land records in the taluk. It was registered based on directions from Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Magistrate G Jagadeesha.

District administration officials said that some staffers of the Record Rooms Office (RRO) in Anekal taluk had collaborated with land sharks and helped them encroach government land by creating fake records.

“Sixteen government employees, including Deputy Tahsildar BK Chandrashekhar, First Division Assistants Mahesh and Mangala, shirestadars Dinakaran G, Maruti Prasad, Lokesh S, Second Divison Assistants K Raghavendra and Manjunath MV, D-Group employees Kalpana P, Manjunath, Shobha N, Praveen, Muniraju, Manjulamma and Meenakshi are reportedly involved in fabrication of government records,” DC Jagadeesh said.

He said original files of government lands in the area, application books, cultivation certificates, distribution books, sanction transaction books, Inam DC order files, and land reforms original files were all fabricated by the officials, in collusion with land sharks.