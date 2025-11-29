22-year-old youth found dead in private rehab centre in Bengaluru; four cops booked for murder

BENGALURU: Four policemen, including the inspector of Viveknagar police station, have been booked for the death of a 22-year-old man, whom they had allegedly detained.
The victim was found dead in a private rehabilitation centre under mysterious circumstances in Madanayakanahalli on Wednesday.
The victim, Darshan, is a resident of Sonnenahalli in Koramangala. His mother, Adilakshmi, filed a complaint accusing the Viveknagar police personnel and the Unity Social Service Trust Rehabilitation Centre of custodial violence, illegal detention, and negligence.
The victim, addicted to alcohol, was taken into custody by the Viveknagar police on November 12 following an altercation near his residence. The victim is said to have threatened them by showing a machete. Three days later, the Viveknagar police had reportedly arranged to admit him to the rehab centre located at Adakamaranahalli.
“My son has been tortured and beaten in custody and later admitted to the rehab. He was not doing. Despite repeated requests, the police did not allow me to meet him. I requested them not to send him to jail, as I would be taking him to a de-addiction centre. Due to the nature of the torture, my son was unable to walk. Police forced me to pay Rs 2,500 for his admission to the rehab. The rehab centre kept claiming that Darshan was recovering,” Adilakshmi told the media.
“On Wednesday, we received a call stating my son had died due to difficulties in breathing. When we rushed to the centre, his body was not there. We were directed to the Nelamangala government hospital, where doctors informed us that Darshan had been brought dead. There were multiple injury marks all over his body, including chest, back, hands and legs,” she added.
Naveen, the supervisor of the rehab centre, told the media that the Viveknagar police called them to admit Darshan. “At the time of admission, there were injury marks on him, and we have taken photographs of them. After he complained of breathing difficulties, he was first taken to a nearby private hospital and from there to the government hospital. If we are found at fault, we are ready to undergo the punishment.”
“The case was registered on Thursday by the Madanayakanahalli police against the police inspector and three other policemen of Viveknagar station. Even the case is registered against the rehab centre officials. The case has been transferred to the CID for further probe,” CK Baba, Bengaluru Rural District SP, told TNIE. An FIR has been registered for murder under the provisions of the SC/ST Act.