22-year-old youth found dead in private rehab centre in Bengaluru; four cops booked for murder

BENGALURU: Four policemen, including the inspector of Viveknagar police station, have been booked for the death of a 22-year-old man, whom they had allegedly detained.

The victim was found dead in a private rehabilitation centre under mysterious circumstances in Madanayakanahalli on Wednesday.

The victim, Darshan, is a resident of Sonnenahalli in Koramangala. His mother, Adilakshmi, filed a complaint accusing the Viveknagar police personnel and the Unity Social Service Trust Rehabilitation Centre of custodial violence, illegal detention, and negligence.

The victim, addicted to alcohol, was taken into custody by the Viveknagar police on November 12 following an altercation near his residence. The victim is said to have threatened them by showing a machete. Three days later, the Viveknagar police had reportedly arranged to admit him to the rehab centre located at Adakamaranahalli.

“My son has been tortured and beaten in custody and later admitted to the rehab. He was not doing. Despite repeated requests, the police did not allow me to meet him. I requested them not to send him to jail, as I would be taking him to a de-addiction centre. Due to the nature of the torture, my son was unable to walk. Police forced me to pay Rs 2,500 for his admission to the rehab. The rehab centre kept claiming that Darshan was recovering,” Adilakshmi told the media.