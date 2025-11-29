Bengaluru animal shelters struggle to handle surge in stray dogs after SC orders removal

BENGALURU: Animal shelters across the city are reporting a surge in distress calls following the recent Supreme Court order allowing the removal of stray dogs from public places under specific conditions.
Rescuers said that many Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have begun relocating community dogs, triggering fear among feeders and a spike in complaints of harassment.
Several dogs have reportedly gone missing, while shelters say they are struggling to handle the sudden increase in rescue and surrender requests.
Lakshmi Swaminathan, founder of Mylos Rescue, said the order has led to widespread panic and misuse. “Shelters are overwhelmed. RWAs are moving dogs without understanding the law, and many feeders are being threatened. We’re getting constant calls about missing animals, and we simply don’t have the capacity to take in every case,” she said. She said only aggressive or suspected rabid dogs can legally be taken for observation.
Dog-rescuer Shraavya Satyanarayan said the situation has intensified hostility toward community animals. “Misconceptions that have existed for years are now being treated as justified,” she said.
“The real issue is the failure of vaccination and sterilisation systems, not the dogs. Removal is neither ecological nor practical. Strengthening pet ownership rules and improving ABC programmes are the only long-term solutions.”
For long-time feeders, the fear is personal and emotional. Vinay Raj Somashekar, who has been caring for around 40 community dogs in his neighbourhood for nearly seven years, described living with constant anxiety.
“Nothing has happened here yet, but that fear is always there, that one day a truck will come and take away the dogs I’ve known since they were pups,” he said. “They’re vaccinated, sterilised, and part of our daily lives. Losing them would be like losing family.”
Animal welfare groups caution that sudden removals destabilise territories and may lead to increased aggression, safety issues, and further conflict. They are urging authorities to issue clear public guidelines, conduct awareness drives, and ensure that RWAs follow legal procedures rather than taking matters into their own hands.