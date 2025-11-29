Bengaluru animal shelters struggle to handle surge in stray dogs after SC orders removal

BENGALURU: Animal shelters across the city are reporting a surge in distress calls following the recent Supreme Court order allowing the removal of stray dogs from public places under specific conditions.

Rescuers said that many Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have begun relocating community dogs, triggering fear among feeders and a spike in complaints of harassment.

Several dogs have reportedly gone missing, while shelters say they are struggling to handle the sudden increase in rescue and surrender requests.

Lakshmi Swaminathan, founder of Mylos Rescue, said the order has led to widespread panic and misuse. “Shelters are overwhelmed. RWAs are moving dogs without understanding the law, and many feeders are being threatened. We’re getting constant calls about missing animals, and we simply don’t have the capacity to take in every case,” she said. She said only aggressive or suspected rabid dogs can legally be taken for observation.

Dog-rescuer Shraavya Satyanarayan said the situation has intensified hostility toward community animals. “Misconceptions that have existed for years are now being treated as justified,” she said.

“The real issue is the failure of vaccination and sterilisation systems, not the dogs. Removal is neither ecological nor practical. Strengthening pet ownership rules and improving ABC programmes are the only long-term solutions.”