Bengaluru records below-normal temperature; AQI levels rise amid cloudy skies

BENGALURU: As the city braces for winter, temperature below normal was recorded on Friday, with the minimum temperature being recorded at 16.1°C and the maximum at 25.2°C, that is 1.1°C and 2.2°C below normal, according to readings from Indian Metrology Department (IMD).

The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 25°C and 16°C respectively until Saturday and cloudy sky in the city. The dip in the temperature comes as a cyclonic storm Ditwah developed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining the Sri Lanka coast, as per the IMD forecast. Additionally, the maximum temperature according to IMD stood at 25.3°C against the normal maximum temperature of 27.4°C on Friday in the city.

The forecast also notes that the movement of the cyclonic storm is also expected to likely bring light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places over Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura and other districts of south interior Karnataka over the next week.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in various parts of the city has seen a downward trend due to the cloudy weather prevailing in the city; as the AQI recorded at the Central Silk Board station was at 156 on Friday as compared to the AQI 134 on Thursday, as per KSPCB data.