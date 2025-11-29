BSWML’s ‘Dclutter’ app to raise complaints on waste dumping awaits launch date

BENGALURU: The much-anticipated app, which allows people to raise complaints related to bad footpaths, roads and dumping of waste and get it cleared by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), is awaiting a launch date. The app has been named as ‘Dclutter’.

With the image of Bengaluru taking a beating due to poor garbage management and increasing number of black spots, BSWML has come up with a slew of measures.

In October, BSWML CEO Karee Gowda invited solid waste management experts, activists, bulk waste recyclers and other stakeholders to a meeting, where they discussed measures to be taken to keep the city clean.

One of the major complaints during the meeting was the increasing number of black spots in the city, where not only garbage, but also broken cots, sofas, mattresses and other waste are dumped. Pourakarmikas, meanwhile, clear only garbage and leave the broken furniture there.

Realising this, BSWML decided to come up with an app, allowing people to raise complaints by posting pictures and locations of black spots. As broken cots and furniture can’t be transported by regular garbage-lifting vehicles, trucks will be used to clear them. People can also use the app to book BSWML’s service to dispose of their broken or unused furniture or bulk waste.

BSWML sources told TNIE that the app is ready for launch. But BSWML is yet to get an appointment from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to launch the app. It was supposed to be launched this month. We hope to launch it next month,” the sources said.