Courting hits & misses: Interview with tennis star Tamara Zidansek and Indian captain Vishal Uppal

Vishal Uppal:

Compared to when you were playing in the 2000s, how has Indian tennis changed?

There’s lot more awareness now. You can see how the girls worked hard with little support and reached a world playoff stage, which tells you the game is growing in the country. I’ve often said tennis is one of the popular sports but the worst marketed. We need to make sure that we get current and future generations the opportunities which we never got.

Among all the players you’ve coached, mentored and played with, are there any that really left an impression on you?

If I were to single out one person, that would be unfair to everyone that I’ve coached. I’ve been fortunate enough to have a very beautiful relationship with all my trainees, whether they’ve gone on to play serious tennis or not. While I’m considered a teacher or a coach, I’m actually a student because kids can teach you so much if you’re willing to learn.

What have your students taught you?

Every kid brings a unique quality and you have to be open to understand that in order to help them. It’s a thought provoking process, not a one-size fits all situation. You have to tackle people’s personalities.

India lost to Slovenia in the play offs by a small margin. What do you think of the team’s performance – what did they do well and where did they slip up?

My team gets an A+ for effort. All the girls really fought hard. The Slovenians were better in their athleticism and maturity. You could see why they are top 100 players, because when the match was getting tight, they just became more solid. That’s something we have to learn because at top level tennis, if you give too many free points, it hurts you.

Do you have a core or overarching philosophy as a mentor? How do you keep the team motivated after losses?

While everyone made a big thing about us creating history, we’re fighting for something bigger – equality and opportunities for women in sports. I don’t think I need to motivate my girls for that, they’re motivated themselves because they are the true ambassadors of women’s tennis in India and they understand their struggles.

What’s next for the team?

We will reassess what we did well, what we struggled with and then the work will begin again.