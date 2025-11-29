Eight including four minor girls held for attacking cab owner, taking away his vehicle in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bidadi police have arrested a gang of eight habitual offenders, including four minor girls, for attacking a cab owner and taking away his vehicle.

The gang is said to have committed similar offences in Kanakapura, Malavalli, Shivamogga, Srirangapatna, and other places.

The accused are Saddam Hussain, Shiva Prasad and Khabir, and Yashwanth Kumar from Nanjangud and Mysuru, respectively. They attacked cab owner Swamy Gowda, 39, on November 18 around 10.45 pm near Joganapalya village in Bidadi.

The accused booked the cab to the airport. Enroute, they cancelled the trip and asked the driver to take them to their farmhouse in Bidadi. At an isolated place at Joganapalya, the accused attacked the driver and escaped with his vehicle.

“The accused men took the girls for a jolly drive and committed the crime along with them. After attacking the cab owner, they drove the car towards Mysuru. Police, who checked the CCTV footage at the toll booth and other places, tracked the accused and arrested them. The four men have been remanded in judicial custody,” said a police officer.

The minor girls were sent to the state home for girls, he added. The accused have more than 10 cases against them.