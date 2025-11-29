Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad seeks better cricket support in Karnataka

SHIVAMOGGA: Former Cricketer and aspirant for KSCA chairman’s post, Venkatesh Prasad said his team would make honest efforts, if he gets elected for the post.

Talking to media on Friday, Venkatesh Prasad said the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was constructed with an intention to nurture and develop cricket in the state and to provide an opportunity for the people to witness matches. Becasue of June 4 incident all national and international matches have been stopped, he said.

For the past three years development of cricket in the state has come to a standstill. “If our team wins the election, then it would not only makes effort to develop and nurture the talents of the state besides making efforts to re-start the matches to be played at Chinnaswamy,” he said. Bengaluru has a great fan base and even Franchise matches are shifting to different place. This is not good in the interest of cricket development in the state, he said.

Former cricketer Sujith Somasundar contesting for Vice-presidentship, Madhukar Nagaraj for treasurer post, A V Shashidhar for the post of joint secretary. There were about 1,900 voters including both life members and Institutional Members (IM), he said. Venkatesh Prasad urged the voters to vote for better cricket development tomorrow and to develop the talented youths to develop their career in cricket. Santhosh Menon and others were present.