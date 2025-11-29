Meter reader took bribe from restaurant owner to keep water bill low in Bengaluru: Lokayukta

BENGALURU: A Lokayukta police probe has revealed that a Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) meter reader was taking Rs 2,000 ‘mamool’ every month through UPI payment from the owner of a Kerala-based restaurant and a paying guest owner to reduce the bill.

When the owner refused to pay the ‘mamool’, the meter reader started increasing the water bill, showing the meter reading seamlessly.

The accused is Narasimhappa GV, meter reader in Maruthi Nagar sub-division in the city. According to objections filed by Lokayukta police to the bail application filed by Narasimhappa, he was trapped while receiving a bribe from the complainant, Dels Ditto, who has been running a restaurant and paying guest business in Madiwala.

Narasimhappa initially started demanding Rs 40,000 and received Rs 20,000 from Dels Ditto, and asked him to pay Rs 2,000 per month. In August 2024, Ditto refused to pay the ‘mamool’, following which he started increasing water bill amount.

However, it became inevitable for the complainant to pay the remaining mamool, and accordingly, he paid Rs 2,000 each in April, June, July, August, September 2024 and April 2025 through UPI. In February 2024 and August 2024, Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 were paid to his mobile number from the mobile number which belongs to the Ditto’s manager.