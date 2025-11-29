Officials warn of action for linking eight-year-old’s death to contamination in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Following reports about an outbreak of waterborne disease at Prestige Falcon City on Kanakapura Main Road and a 8-year-old boy’s death being linked to contamination, the apartment owners’ association and doctors from the Bengaluru South City Corporation have warned of action against those who attempt to spread panic.
Meanwhile, officials from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) visited the apartment complex and collected water samples on Friday. The officials said there is no outbreak as such, barring a few cases of infection reported from the last three weeks.
“Since some reports are being spread, we had to come and collect samples. The Corporation officials have already taken measures and issued directions to residents to keep sumps and overhead tanks clean three week ago when a few cases were reported. We collected samples for reconfirmation,” said an official from KSPCB.
The apartment has around 2,500 units. As a precautionary measure, the South City Corporation officials have already asked the apartment association to clean 80 overhead tanks. Following the directions, the association shut the swimming pool eight days ago, and also closed a hotel inside the premises four days ago for safety, he association said. The water samples tested earlier had shown negative results and in stool tests in one or two cases, E Coli and Salmonella bacteria linked to food were found.
“The 8-year-old boy died due to chronic kidney and liver ailments and also had epilepsy. Some are linking it to water-based infection. It appears there is some agenda behind spreading such reports,” said a member of the association.
Dr Balasundar, Health Officer, Bengaluru South City Corporation, said no such outbreak has been found in the apartment premises. “We have deployed a medical team for the last few weeks and are checking the health of residents. Our samples have also come as negative earlier. The child’s death is not due to water contamination. Some people are spreading panic, and there is a provision to take action against such persons,” said Dr Balasundar.
A resident from the apartment said that there have been a few cases of diarrhea now and then for the past one month; however, no hospital admission or serious cases have been reported. “Some residents were aspirants to make it into management and run the association. It appears those who did not make it are resorting to spreading of rumours,” said the resident, adding that even food samples have been collected on Friday by state surveillance team from the health department.
The South City Commissioner and the police are likely to visit the apartment premises on Saturday to inspect the area. Meanwhile, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Assistant Executive Engineer, Darshan, has ruled out any infection from the board’s pipeline.
“Every three days, we are checking our lines. No contamination was found in our pipeline network,” said Darshan.