Officials warn of action for linking eight-year-old’s death to contamination in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Following reports about an outbreak of waterborne disease at Prestige Falcon City on Kanakapura Main Road and a 8-year-old boy’s death being linked to contamination, the apartment owners’ association and doctors from the Bengaluru South City Corporation have warned of action against those who attempt to spread panic.

Meanwhile, officials from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) visited the apartment complex and collected water samples on Friday. The officials said there is no outbreak as such, barring a few cases of infection reported from the last three weeks.

“Since some reports are being spread, we had to come and collect samples. The Corporation officials have already taken measures and issued directions to residents to keep sumps and overhead tanks clean three week ago when a few cases were reported. We collected samples for reconfirmation,” said an official from KSPCB.

The apartment has around 2,500 units. As a precautionary measure, the South City Corporation officials have already asked the apartment association to clean 80 overhead tanks. Following the directions, the association shut the swimming pool eight days ago, and also closed a hotel inside the premises four days ago for safety, he association said. The water samples tested earlier had shown negative results and in stool tests in one or two cases, E Coli and Salmonella bacteria linked to food were found.

“The 8-year-old boy died due to chronic kidney and liver ailments and also had epilepsy. Some are linking it to water-based infection. It appears there is some agenda behind spreading such reports,” said a member of the association.