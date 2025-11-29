Rs 100 crore suppressed turnover found across Bengaluru Central Business Disctrict

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Wing (South Zone) of the Commercial Taxes Department has detected nearly Rs 100 crore in suppressed turnover during its raids across Bengaluru’s Central Business District (CBD) for over 10 days.

The raids also led to detention of more than 75 goods vehicles and collection of Rs 2.5 crore in penalties for various GST violations.

According to a press release from the office of Kanisha, Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Enforcement), South Zone, Bengaluru, the wing targeted evasion-prone sectors such as electronics, automobile spares, dryfruits, gift articles, hardware, iron and steel, paints, and cement in commercial hubs, including Chickpet, SP Road, Avenue Road, JC Road and BVK Iyengar Road.

Many traders were found procuring goods from inter-state suppliers, mainly from the NCR/Delhi region, without valid tax invoices and transporting quantities in excess of the declared amounts, enabling large-scale GST evasion.

In the iron and steel and cement sectors, officials of the wing found dealers issuing invoices without supplying goods. Materials were allegedly diverted to end consumers building single-dwelling houses, while registered entities used fictitious invoices to wrongfully claim Input Tax Credit (ITC).

The officials also identified several businesses operating without mandatory GST registration despite crossing the Rs 40-lakh turnover threshold. Nearly 1,000 bags of gutkha and pan masala at Yeshwanthpur Railway Station were found being transported without documentation.

Detailed investigations, document verification and legal proceedings under the CGST/KGST Acts will be initiated against errant dealers, the release said.