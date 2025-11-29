Woman, lover among three held for killing husband in Karnataka's Nelamangala

BENGALURU: Madanayakanahalli police have arrested three people, including a woman, in connection with a case where the charred body of a man was found in a deserted area near Gangondanahalli in Nelamangala on Sunday.

The deceased’s wife, along with her lover, allegedly killed him as he had become an obstacle to their illicit relationship and burnt the body. The deceased has been identified as Suresh, 30, who married the accused, Sharanamma, 25, four years ago.

They lived in a rented house at Byadarahalli and worked as construction labourers. The other accused have been identified as Veerabhadra, 20, a construction supervisor, and his friend Anil. Sharanamma and Veerabhadra, who worked at the same site, were in a relationship. When her husband learnt this, he warned her to stay away from Veerabhadra. Angered by this, Sharanamma and Veerabhadra allegedly planned to kill Suresh.

On Sunday, when Suresh was in an inebriated state, Sharanamma called Veerabhadra home. They allegedly assaulted him and smashed his head with a stone. They later strangled him to death. They then called Anil and shifted Suresh’s body to Gangondanahalli by a car. They poured petrol and set the body ablaze to destroy evi-dence. Sharanamma cleaned the bloodstains from her house.