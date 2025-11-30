Anekal residents in Bengaluru demand repair of neglected roads

BENGALURU: Hundreds of residents from Chandapura, Heelalige, Sampige Nagar, Anantha Nagar and 17 villages in Anekal Taluk raised slogans demanding better roads before the Tasildhar’s office on Saturday.

The agitators later handed over a memorandum. The Tasildhar has assured the agitators that their concerns will be addressed.

The agitators claim that the road, which starts from Huskur Road and connects Anantha Nagara and Heelalige, has been in a bad shape for the last 20 years and is awaiting asphalt for the same period.

As per residents under the banner of the Anekal Citizens’ Welfare Committee, presidents of Mutthanallur, Chandapura and Singena Agrahara, along with hundreds of farmers, also attended the protest and demanded road infrastructure.

“The Tasildhar was not there, but on his behalf, Shirastedar collected the memorandum. The official from the Taluk Office has told that some work are with the Public Works Department and some are under the Gram Panchayat. The representation will be sent to the department concerned. The official also stated that ongoing work on the Singena Agrhara to AMPC Marker in Huskur will be completed. We issued a warning that the work should be done at the earliest and quality should not be compromised,” said Shivaram Reddy, a farmer from Chandapura.