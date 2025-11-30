Bengaluru South corpn says 8-year-old died due to ‘Nephrotic Syndrome’

BENGALURU: After the death of an 8-year-old at Prestige Falcon City in Vasanthapura in Bengaluru South, the Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) has released an official statement attributing the death to ‘Nephrotic Syndrome’, Multi-Drug Resistant Bacterial Infection.

“A thorough investigation into the death of an 8-year-old child of the housing complex has revealed that this child had been receiving steroid medicines for Nephrotic Syndrome, a Multi Drug Resistant Bacterial Infection for about two years and had been suffering from diarrhea for four days and the child died due to Nephrotic Syndrome a Multi Drug Resistant Bacterial Infection,” the release said.

However, as a precaution, a team of doctors has been deputed by the Corporation to provide health services in the housing complex that has over 9,500 inmates and to provide health education to the public. According to senior health officers from the corporation, there have been complaints of Gastoetrities (GE) cases since October 6 onwards in the apartment complexe.