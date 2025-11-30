Bengaluru South corpn says 8-year-old died due to ‘Nephrotic Syndrome’

BENGALURU: After the death of an 8-year-old at Prestige Falcon City in Vasanthapura in Bengaluru South, the Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) has released an official statement attributing the death to ‘Nephrotic Syndrome’, Multi-Drug Resistant Bacterial Infection.
“A thorough investigation into the death of an 8-year-old child of the housing complex has revealed that this child had been receiving steroid medicines for Nephrotic Syndrome, a Multi Drug Resistant Bacterial Infection for about two years and had been suffering from diarrhea for four days and the child died due to Nephrotic Syndrome a Multi Drug Resistant Bacterial Infection,” the release said.
However, as a precaution, a team of doctors has been deputed by the Corporation to provide health services in the housing complex that has over 9,500 inmates and to provide health education to the public. According to senior health officers from the corporation, there have been complaints of Gastoetrities (GE) cases since October 6 onwards in the apartment complexe.
So far, 177 cases have been reported. “About 206 adults visited the clinic from the apartment complex in October, and only four complained about GE ailments like loose stools; however, no admission was reported. In paediatric OPD, out of 48 children, 28 received treatment for GE. From November 12th, 17 kids received treatment for GE.
The situation is under control,” said a health officer from the corporation . A notice has been issued to the management board of the housing complex, and it has been instructed to purify the water sources and storage tanks and control them as per the standards of the World Health Organization. The BWSSB officials have claimed that their pipeline network is free from contamination.
On Friday, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board Official (KSPCB) visited and collected water samples from the apartment complex.
Meanwhile, some residents from the apartment community questioned the need for the advisory, if there were no infections. Later in the evening, Bengaluru South City Commissioner Ramesh visited the Falcon City and spoke to the community members. He directed BBMP health officers to collect samples for tests.