Bengaluru's Cubbon Park in full bloom

BENGALURU: Cubbon Park turned colourful this week as the 11-day flower show, decorated with 50 floral displays, drew thousands of visitors from across the city. The show featured flower chariots, butterflies, elephants, tigers and dolphins, which became popular selfie spots for people of

all ages. Due to the huge crowd, the horticulture department announced that the show will conclude one hour early, advancing from its earlier 7 pm to 6 pm.

The event also showcased over 25,000 potted plants, including Indo–American hybrid varieties.

More than 100 stalls were set up, with the Karnataka Shilpakala Academy and the Kannada Lalithakala Academy displaying paintings. Food stalls added to the festive atmosphere.

A special Kannada Rajyotsava cultural programme is scheduled for Sunday. President of the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association, Umesh said, “We expect three to four lakh people on Sunday.” The flower festival attracted as many as 75,084 visitors on Saturday. A total revenue of Rs 13,07,530 was generated from the flower show.