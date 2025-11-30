Clear vision: Willpower is the biggest wealth says visually impaired cricketer from Karnataka

SHIVAMOGGA: Immensely felt happy to represent India. Nothing is impossible in this world. Willpower is the biggest wealth for any individual,” said Kavya V, a visually impaired cricketer who was among the players of the Indian women’s blind cricket team that scripted history by winning the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 for the blind.

The Indian team won the first Women’s T20 One-Day International World Cup by defeating Nepal by seven wickets in Colombo on Sunday. Kavya is a resident of Ripponpete of Sagar taluk and a B1 cricketer, who contributed to the team’s win by her all-round performance.

The other girls in the team who hail from Karnataka are team captain Deepika TC and Kavya NR.

Kavya hails from Baruwe village in Hosanagar taluk. She was completely blind by birth, but the disability did not stop her from attending the local school till Class 4. In 2009, when her family found that she was facing difficulties to continue her education, a teacher at the school suggested that she go to a special school at Shivamogga.

Even though her family initially disagreed, the teacher convinced them and sent her to the Sharadadevi Andhara Vikasa Kendra at Gopala where she completed her studies till SSLC. It was teachers at this school who encouraged her to participate in sports events.