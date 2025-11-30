MBA student stabbed near Jnanabharathi Metro station on Mysuru Road

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old MBA student from Tamil Nadu was brutally attacked and robbed by two unidentified scooter-borne assailants near the Jnanabharathi metro station on Mysuru Road. The victim, struck with a sharp knife, received 22 stitches on his left cheek.

The student, who was walking towards the metro station from his paying guest (PG) accommodation, was stopped and assaulted. As it was dark, he could not see the vehicle’s registration number. Despite bleeding heavily, he ran back to his PG and sought his friend’s help to reach a hospital.

The victim has been identified as Naveen J G, a native of Coimbatore and a first-year MBA student at a private university on Outer Ring Road. He sustained a deep cut on his face caused by the assailant’s knife.

The incident occurred on Wednesday between 11.30 pm and 11.55 pm, and the complaint was filed the next day. After he was taken to a hospital in Kengeri Satellite Town, the hospital filed a medico-legal case and alerted the police.

According to the police, the assailants approached from behind on a scooter, assaulted him and snatched his iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh. “We are checking CCTV footage in the vicinity to trace the accused. The student is out of danger and has been discharged from the hospital. The incident occurred when he was walking to the metro station from his PG,” an officer said. The Jnanabharathi police have registered a case of robbery.