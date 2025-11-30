Newly-wed ends life in Bengaluru after harassed online

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old newly married woman ended her life by consuming rat poison at her residence. The deceased has been identified as Vaishnavi, a homemaker. She was married to Vijay C, a gardener, and the couple lived in Kamalanagar.

The police said that on Wednesday, around 9.30 pm, Vaishnavi consumed rat poison at her residence and later sent a photo of the poison to her husband on WhatsApp. Her husband alerted neighbours, who rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed on Thursday morning.

Vijay told the police that on Tuesday he had received a message on Instagram from a person named Tarun Rajgopal, which read: “Vaishnavi should give me money, I think you’re her husband.” When Vijay replied asking, “Who are you?”, Tarun did not respond properly, even after Vijay called him twice. Later, when Vijay confronted his wife, she told him that Tarun had been harassing her and demanding money multiple times, the police said.

The police added that they are trying to ascertain why Tarun was demanding money and what their relationship was. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered at the Basaveshwaranagar police station and further investigation are on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)