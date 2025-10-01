Bengaluru woman files FIR against friends for blackmail

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old woman filed a complaint against two of her friends, including a rowdy-sheeter, for cheating and extorting her of Rs 8 lakh, and threatening to release her private photos and videos.

According to the FIR, the victim, a native of Tumakuru, who was working at her aunt’s provisional store in Banashankari, came in contact with Swaroop Gowda in 2022, through social media. After frequent chats and meetings, he claimed that he was facing financial problems and requested her to give money. Trusting him, the victim transferred Rs 4.42 lakh in phases through online payments. Later, when she refused to give him more money, Swaroop allegedly threatened to release her private photos and videos. Fearing this, she pledged her gold jewellery and handed him an additional Rs 4 lakh in cash, the FIR stated.

The FIR mentions that despite repeated requests, Swaroop failed to return the money and continued to abuse and threaten her. He allegedly sent her private videos, threatening to forward them to her husband. She also accused Swaroop’s friend, Giri, of intimidating her near Basaveshwaranagar recently, warning her against pursuing the case and threatening to upload her videos online. Kamakshipalya police said the accused are yet to be arrested.