Hold on to your multiplex movie tickets, you might get a refund!

Cash transactions

About cash-based ticket sales, the court said that the multiplexes must issue numbered, time-stamped receipts to consumers. MAI should propose a mechanism to facilitate voluntary refund claims for consumers who paid in cash, subject to court approval upon final adjudication. The cash transactions would be reviewed after the final hearing. The MAI should submit monthly consolidated reports of ticket sales and amounts collected, both electronic and cash, along with a summary of GST remitted to the Licensing Authority by the 15th of each succeeding month, the court ordered.

To ensure compliance, the court said that an independent chartered accountant, jointly nominated by the MAI and the state, should be appointed to audit the monthly compliance reports submitted by the MAI. In the event that any multiplex fails to comply with the directions set out in this order, particularly with respect to record maintenance or timely reporting, such multiplexes should lose the benefit of the interim arrangement granted by this court.

The court said, in the event that MAI fails in a writ petition or appeal, any unrefunded or unclaimed amounts should be deposited into a designated State Welfare Fund and should be used for public welfare purposes. Such funds should be subject to the audit conducted by the Comptroller and Auditor General to ensure transparency and accountability, the court added.

Further hearing was adjourned to November 25.