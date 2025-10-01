It is snake and ladder at BMTC!

BENGALURU: In a snake and ladder game befitting Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah brought down chairperson of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) as its vice-chairperson and gave a high to the incumbent vice-chairperson, by assigning the former’s role. Niketh Raj Maurya had taken charge as BMTC chairperson but on Monday VS Aradhya, who was appointed as vice-chairperson, was made the chairperson. Niketh is the new vice-chairperson.

Aradhya had held the vice-chairperson post in the past as well and is senior to Niketh in the Congress, which was why the changes were made, said Congress sources.

Former minister MS Atmananda, a loyalist of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, was made chairperson of the Vokkaliga Development Corporation. In other moves, Sugnanamurthy P was appointed as chairman of Vishwakarma Communities’ Development Corporation and KV Ramprasad as chairman of Arya Vyshya Development Corporation and GV Balaji as vice-president of Textile Infrastructure Development Corporation in Belagavi.

Among other steps, Neelkantha Rao S Mool of Kalaburagi (Species Development Board), Sharanappa of Saladpur (Temperance Board), Syed Mohammed Chisti of Kalaburagi (Toordal Development Board), BS Kavalagi of Vijayapura (Lime Development Board), Anjanappa of Chikkaballapur (State Seed Corporation), was appointed as presidents, and Anilkumar Jamdar of Kalaburagi as vice-president of Jawahar Balabhavan Society, Bengaluru.