Festive Pulse

Bengaluru is alive with festive cheer as the Rajput Sabha in Vasanth Nagar marks its 36th Dasara Mahotsav, a vibrant blend of devotion, culture and community spirit. The celebrations, which began on September 22, have been drawing large crowds with daily homas, elaborate rituals and evenings filled with cultural performances.

The installation of a seven foot idol of Maa Durga on Monday, will remain the centre of devotion until the grand immersion on October 2 at Vasanth Nagar. “The community follows a systematic tradition from Prana Prathistapana and Bilva Puja to daily homas until Dashami. The Sumangali Puja, where 400 married women participate with sarees and puja kits provided by the Sabha, attracts people not just from the community but from across the city,” says Sabha president Ajit Singh, highlighting the depth of tradition woven into the festivities.

Dasara here is not only about devotion, it is also about togetherness. Music nights, dandiya dances and community gatherings have filled the evenings with energy and joy. Through the year the Sabha also hosts Anand Puja and matrimonial meets, reinforcing bonds within the community. The Rajputs, who made Karnataka their home more than two centuries ago, trace their legacy as warriors who once served the Mysore Maharaja and later the British. Today, while Hindi remains their home language, many have embraced Kannada and local traditions such as Varalakshmi Vrata, reflecting cultural harmony. Carrying that same spirit forward, this year’s message from the Sabha is one of unity and inclusivity.

By Reshma Syed