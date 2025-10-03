Gang targets bystander who interrupted chase in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old man learned the hard way that one can be at the receiving end of violence when he merely and unwittingly came in the way of a gang armed with lethal weapons chasing someone else.

The victim, N Raghavendra, a driver by profession and a resident of Bettadasanapura in Electronic City, sustained injuries on his hand and shoulder, when he came in the way of a six-member gang on three two-wheelers chasing someone in an autorickshaw at Vittasandra Cross in Electronic City Phase-1 on Monday between 7 pm and 8 pm.

He was riding a friend’s new bike which he had taken around for a trial ride, and was riding slowly when he suddenly found himself in between the chasing gang m embers and the autorickshaw.

His obstruction of the chasers, enabled the autorickshaw to get away, which made the frustrated gang turn their wrath on the hapless Raghavendra. One of the gang members attacked him with a machete, resulting on him sustaining an injury on his hand. And while he was escaping them another attacker hurled a weapon at him, which struck his shoulder, the police said.

“After managing to escape, the victim reported the matter to his friend from whom he had taken the bike. No arrests have been made yet. We are checking the CCTV footage for clues,” said an officer.

The Electronic City police have registered a case of attempt-to-murder along with other sections of BNS against the accused, and further investigations are on. The police are yet to find out who they were initially chasing and why, when an unsuspecting Raghavendra came in the way to himself become the victim of the attack.