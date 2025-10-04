Bangalore Queer Film Festival marks its 15th edition

"There weren’t many queer films in the Indian context at the time. They were not in theatres, so whoever was gay, lesbian, trans or queer in Bangalore had no way to access representations of queer life,” recalls Nitya Vasudevan, one of the co-directors of Bangalore Queer Film Festival (BQFF), explaining the necessity for connection and desire to see oneself represented in stories, which led to the first edition in 2008.

With the advent of OTT and the last decade seeing a handful of theatrical releases, audiences may not be starving for meaningful queer + like 17 years ago, but they aren’t spoilt for choice either. Each year, the long beeline outside BQFF’s gates, with people, especially young ones, hoping to snag a seat, is perhaps proof of this desire for connection and representation.

With its 15th edition kicked off on Friday, BQFF is focusing on Indian films, especially stories of and by the city’s queer community. “It’s been quite nice because we had a lot of films made by people who are part of the community in Bangalore, who have also been part of the BQFF audience. We’re also including a retrospective this year (on Sunday morning), bringing films from the past that we and the audiences have really liked,” says Anushka M, another co-director. The films on show are a mix of short films, features and documentaries, alongside more experimental films. “There’s a film called “A Miniscule Minority” that talks about various political parties and what their relationship to bringing queer politics into their agenda has been. Basically, looking into queer rights movements and many activists trying to directly engage with these parties,” she highlights. One of the activists featured in it is Bengaluru-based Akkai Padmashali. “The closing film, Zinda Hai, is a fun documentary film made in a house in Goa, which follows a bunch of young trans and queer people living together, creating punk music,” Anushka adds.

Over the years, the festival has become a place to build community for Bengalureans. Anushka points out, “Loneliness is something that all of us face at various points, queer or not, and I think watching films together and just the act of coming together is quite beautiful”. Vasudevan adds, “Slowly, it also became a space of gathering where people can make friends, spend time among a large group of queer people, dress up in drag, whatever they want.”

(BQFF will be held at Medai - The Stage, Koramangala, till October 5. For details, visit bqff.in)