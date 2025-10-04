Peripheral Ring Road project in Bengaluru moves forward with new identity, fresh features

BENGALURU: The long-stalled 74-km Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, pending for nearly two decades, is finally moving forward with a new identity and a fresh set of features. Rebranded as the ‘Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC)’, the project will comprise an 8-lane expressway.

BBC Chairman LK Atheeq announced that the total Right of Way (ROW) proposed is 65 metres, of which 41 metres will be taken up by the 8-lane expressway with a 5-metre median reserved for a future Metro corridor. On either side, there will be two service roads of 9 metres each (designed as two lanes-plus-one lane for cycling), along with 3-metre pavements.

Highlighting the land acquisition hurdles, which delayed the project for years, Atheeq stated that it would now be addressed with five options for landowners. The five options include cash compensation, Transferable Development Rights (TDR), enhanced Floor Area Ratio (FAR), developed land in residential layouts, or commercial land along the corridor. Special Land Acquisition Officers (SLAOs) have been directed to collect landowners’ preferences and finalise awards.