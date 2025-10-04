The final act: Director Shonali Bose on her latest docu-film A Fly On The Wall

When Shonali Bose speaks about death, there’s no hushed tone or fearful pause. The National Award-winning director was recently in the city for the screening of her docu-film A Fly on the Wall at Bangalore International Centre, and she leans into the subject with a candour that is both startling and comforting. In the film, she becomes a ‘fly on the wall’, capturing her friend Chika Kapadia’s final moments, who despite cancer was full of life as a standup comic. In 2022, he chose to end his life through assisted death at Dignitas in Switzerland, a decision that became the emotional heart of the documentary.

Bose has lived through the loss of her mother at 21 and later her son Ishan, whose death she believes gifted her a radical acceptance of mortality. “For me, death became just another moment. It became something wonderful,” she says. Reflecting further, she adds, “It doesn’t matter the years. It’s like running a marathon. Whether you finish in 50 minutes or five hours, you’ve still crossed the finishing line.”

While Bose’s previous films, Amu (2005), Margarita with a Straw (2015) and The Sky is Pink (2019), also grappled with loss, A Fly on the Wall was different. This time, a real person was dying and Bose was present throughout, witnessing vulnerability and courage that cannot be staged.