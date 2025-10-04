Woman accuses husband of sharing private videos with his friends in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Puttenahalli police registered a case against a married man who works as an assistant manager in a reputed IT firm, for forcing his wife to sleep with his friends who are abroad. The accused, Syed Inamul Haq, is alleged to have secretly installed a camera in the bedroom, recorded private moments with his wife and shared the videos with his friends.

The couple got married in December last year. After the wedding, the woman found out that she was Haq’s second wife, and he had relationships with a number of other women.

The woman filed a complaint against Haq, accusing him of constant physical and mental torture, and multiple affairs. She also accused her in-laws of harassing her.

Speaking to the media on Friday, she stated that they got married on December 15, 2024, and it was an arranged alliance. “My husband installed cameras and recorded our private moments, and has shared them with his friends. I saw him when he was sharing our videos. There was also constant dowry harassment from him. Five months after our wedding, I was forced to move out of the house. I started staying at Vinayaka Nagar in JP Nagar from June 1, and my husband has troubled me even here. He is threatening to make the videos public if I disclose this to anyone,” the complainant added.

Puttenahalli police registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused.