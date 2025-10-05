Bengaluru woman ends life after finding out lover's affair

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old woman ended her life after she found her paramour with another woman. The incident took place near a lodge in the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) colony under the Magadi Road police station limits on Thursday.

The deceased Yashodha, a resident of Kamakshipalya, had two children and was in an illicit relationship with Vishwanath, an auditor, for the past eight years. Vishwanath also lives in the same locality.

According to the police, Vishwanath had recently distanced himself from Yashodha after she introduced him to one of her female friends, with whom he later began visiting hotels. On learning about their affair, Yashodha booked the same hotels the duo usually visited and caught them red-handed.

A heated argument broke out between the trio on Thursday evening. Around 6.30 pm, Yashodha took the extreme step by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in the hotel. The hotel staff found her around 10 pm and alerted the police. The Magadi Road police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Someone who is having suicidal thoughts, help is available anytime for you or friends. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas -14416 (24x7) or call, Tata Institute of Social Sciences’- 02225521111 (Monday-Saturday 8am-10 pm)