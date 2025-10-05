Clowning around for the healing touch

BENGALURU: While the busy wards of hospitals echo with the rhythmic beeps of heart monitors, the mechanical buzz of medical equipment, and muffled conversations of anxious caregivers, imagine finding a moment to just be silly — to laugh, play, and forget the illness that defines your days.

Doctor Parrots, a Bengaluru-based healthcare clowning trust, is doing exactly this. They help patients rediscover joy and comfort amid treatment by creating a space where they can be themselves — beyond their pain, diagnosis and fear.

Dressed in bright costumes, sporting red bulbous noses, full of mischief and in high spirits, these ‘clown doctors’ visit hospital wards, spreading laughter, warmth and healing. Taking patients beyond their illness and letting them know it’s okay to be just silly, even amid suffering and disease.

“We don’t prescribe pills, we prescribe giggles, lightness, and connection. All over the world, hospitals have discovered that a clown’s red nose can work wonders for patients, caregivers, and even doctors themselves,” the trust members said.

The idea behind healthcare clowning is simple yet powerful. “Kids, especially those with cancer, often become withdrawn and scared in hospitals. When we act silly — sing, dance, or just speak gibberish — they begin to open up. That’s when the healing starts,” says Rajesh Pandathil, one of the performers. The impact goes beyond the children.

Parents, caregivers and hospital staff also find relief in the playful antics. Sometimes, parents even record the performances to show their children later, keeping the laughter alive long after discharge,” he adds. Healthcare clowning has no script, spotlight or curtains. The hospital ward becomes the stage for every impromptu interaction. For the clowns themselves, the work is equally transformative.