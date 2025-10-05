Testing his limits: Shreyas makes waves with 48.5-km swim

BENGALURU: In a remarkable feat of endurance and resilience, Shreyas Hosur, Senior Divisional Finance Manager, Bengaluru Division, has emerged as the first civil servant and only the 12th Indian to complete the iconic Manhattan 20 Bridges Swim in New York, covering 48.5 km around Manhattan Island in 9 hours and 12 minutes.

The marathon swim, organised by the New York Open Water (NYOW), is one of the most prestigious in the world. Participants circle Manhattan Island, passing under 20 bridges, including the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges, while contending with constantly shifting tides.

Speaking to TNSE, Shreyas Hosur shared his experience of participating in a physically demanding sport. “It is almost like swimming in the ocean because though they are rivers, they are saltwater rivers, essentially estuaries. The water was not only choppy because of the tides, but also extremely cold, making the already challenging swim even more challenging,” Hosur recalled.

Highlighting the preparations involved in being able to physically endure the swim, he said, “Preparing for the swim was itself a challenge. I trained for six to seven months with guidance from my coach. I also worked with a nutrition and fitness team in Bengaluru as I had to increase my body fat percentage from 12 to 20 to withstand the cold water. That meant gaining 8 kilos — from 74 to 82 kg — just to be ready,” he explained.